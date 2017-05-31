In stark simplicity

Leave aside the awesome stench of corruption that is fouling the air that you breathe.

Of course, unless you're an octogenarian self-obsessive who simply will not admit he was massively wrong four years ago, or an equally obsessive media operator who can't see the woods because his vision is clouded by his visceral hate of a single individual, that stench should be more than enough to make you vote to remove Premier Muscat from his throne.

But imagine that corruption hadn't brought Premier Muscat's 36000, nine-seat majority crashing down around him ears halfway through the EU Presidency.

Why would you consider leaving him in power?

Do you really want to reward him and his Cabinet for their obscene use of the power of incumbency, that power that so concerned Doctor Alfred Sant back in the day?

Just as an example, half the members of the Armed Forces of Malta have been promoted since Premier Muscat decided to try to redeem himself by appealing to the Court of Public Opinion. That's over and above the assorted and peculiar promotions given since the said Premier Muscat scuttled up the steps of Castille four years ago.

Good enough reason to give him your Number One? Not in my book.

Are all those illegal goodies, such as bottles of wine with Sai Mizzi's husband's picture on them or hot-cross buns with some other nonentity's mug shot on the packet, persuasive enough?

I didn't think so.

How about those full-page ads, paid for by you, featuring simpering Ministers or self-aggrandising narratives? Do you feel compelled to scribble "l" against one of Premier Muscat's good buddies' names?

You might want, instead, to give consideration to the rampant hypocrisy that allows this bunch to pose as liberal reformers while allowing misogynistic homophobes to act as their attack-dogs.

There's so much more: the incompetence of most of the Ministers springs to mind, for instance. Traffic perceptions, anyone? Animal protection, perhaps? Air Malta? Identity Malta and passports & visas by the job-lot?

And what about all the jobs for the boys and girls that have been handed out over the last couple of weeks, and all the favours granted? Never in the field of electoral conflict has so much been handed out by so few to so many.

All of the above, however, pales into insignificance when viewed against the backdrop of rampant money-grubbing corruption that - quite apart from its inherent illegality - has put into clear and present danger the financial services and gaming industries and along with them, the whole lot of us.

Quite simply, this bunch are not fit to govern. I suggest you don't become their accomplice on Saturday.