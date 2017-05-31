Production promises fresh take on disability arts

Photo: Jeremy de Maria

Opening Doors will be staging Aħdar id-Deżert, a production which promises a fresh take on disability arts.

The show will be staged at the Salesians' theatre in Sliema between June 9 and 11.

Opening Doors focuses on promoting and actively involving adults with learning disabilities in the artistic and creative sector.

Aħdar id-Deżert follows the journey of the main character called Gilbert and his best friend, a puppet, called Mik.

Gilbert is a young Maltese man, living with his very protective family in Malta. His family loves him dearly, but Gilbert feels quite stifled and wants to travel, make new friends and form new experiences.

The show will feature The Tailors with Gianluca Bezzina on Friday, Alegria Dance Company on Saturday and The Ranch on Sunday.

The organisers hope to stimulate dialogue but also empower groups to open more doors and opportunities for people with intellectual difficulties within the arts sector.

For details go to Facebook or www.openingdoors.org.mt/ or https://shop.trackagescheme.com/event/ahdar-id-dezert/

The event is funded by the Arts Council Malta - Malta Arts Fund. Opening Doors Association is supported by Arts Council Malta through a Cultural Partnership Agreement and President's Award for Creativity.