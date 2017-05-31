Watch: Cyprus divided (ARTE)
Victims' families find peace 40 years on
In Cyprus, thousands of people have been missing since the end of the civil war that ravaged the island 40 years ago.
Buried in mass graves, these victims are being recovered thanks to the work of the Committee of Missing Persons. The Committee exhumes their bodies, indentifies them, and returns them to families in a final act of peace.
