Vandals cover Copenhagen's famous Little Mermaid with red paint

Copenhagen's famous Little Mermaid statue has been found daubed with red paint, police in Denmark said.

On the ground in front of the statue was written in red: "Denmark defends the whales of the Faroe Islands".

Danish media said that is likely to be a reference to the annual pilot whales drive in the North Atlantic islands during the summer months.

Islanders are allowed to drive herds of pilot whales into shallow waters, where they are stabbed to death. The meat and blubber are eventually shared.

The Little Mermaid was created in tribute to Danish storyteller Hans Christian Andersen.

Sitting on a rock at the entrance to Copenhagen harbour since 1913, she also been a popular target for vandals, who have blown her off her perch, beheaded her, and painted her.