North Korea warns of 'bigger gift package' for the US

A day after it's most recent missile launch, North Korea announced today it is testing a new precision guidance system and mobile launch vehicle, as it continues to develop its nuclear weapons program.

Pyongyang routinely broadcasts details of test-launches the following day.

Today's report announcing that the rocket was an improved ballistic missile controlled by a precision guidance system fired from a new mobile launch vehicle, and that Kim personally oversaw the test.

State media quotes the Supreme Leader as saying the launch was a great leap towards sending "a bigger gift package to the Yankees", a reference to North Korea's ultimate goal of perfecting an ICBM that could hit the United States.

Meanwhile, South Korea has confirmed that it held joint drills with a US supersonic B-1B Lancer bomber yesterday, a move Pyongyang calls practice for dropping nuclear bombs on the Korean peninsula.