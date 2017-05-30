North Korea warns of 'bigger gift package' for the US
A day after it's most recent missile launch, North Korea announced today it is testing a new precision guidance system and mobile launch vehicle, as it continues to develop its nuclear weapons program.
Pyongyang routinely broadcasts details of test-launches the following day.
Today's report announcing that the rocket was an improved ballistic missile controlled by a precision guidance system fired from a new mobile launch vehicle, and that Kim personally oversaw the test.
State media quotes the Supreme Leader as saying the launch was a great leap towards sending "a bigger gift package to the Yankees", a reference to North Korea's ultimate goal of perfecting an ICBM that could hit the United States.
Meanwhile, South Korea has confirmed that it held joint drills with a US supersonic B-1B Lancer bomber yesterday, a move Pyongyang calls practice for dropping nuclear bombs on the Korean peninsula.
