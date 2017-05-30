Advert
Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 08:30

Watch: Mario de Marco vs Owen Bonnici

Times Two pits two political heavyweights

Nationalist Party deputy leader Mario de Marco and Justice Minister Owen Bonnici sat down to field questions in Times Two, a timesofmalta.com initiative.

Times Two invited 12 candidates from the different parties to pair up to answer the same set of questions each, avoiding most of the current controversies but instead aimed at bringing out their personalities, beliefs and even humour.

