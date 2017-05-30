Watch: Muscat in no-show for Times Talk

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat failed to reply to an invitation to appear on this week's edition of Times Talk.

The Prime Minister was repeatedly invited to the programme through his chief communications officer over the past few weeks, but all requests were ignored. The online programme last week hosted Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil and in line with election tradition, filed a request for a 10-minute interview with Dr Muscat for the pre-poll edition.

Dr Muscat also failed to reply to an invitation to a leaders' debate planned by Times of Malta, Malta Today and The Malta Independent. He also declined to reply to several requests for an interview by The Sunday Times of Malta.

The guest for tomorrow's edition of Times Talk is George Vital Zammit, head of the university's Public Policy Department, who will analyse the election campaign.