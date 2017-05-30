Wingfield strikes gold in San Marino

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Charlotte Wingfield handed Malta its first gold medal in the Small Nations in San Marino when winning the 100 metres final at the Olympic Stadium in Serravalle.

The Maltese sprinter took command right from the start to dash home first in 11.63 seconds.

For Wingfield this was her second gold medal in the 100 metres race in a GSSE after claiming the title in Iceland two years ago.