Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Valhmor Camilleri, Serravalle

Wingfield strikes gold in San Marino

Charlotte Wingfield handed Malta its first gold medal in the Small Nations in San Marino when winning the 100 metres final at the Olympic Stadium in Serravalle.

The Maltese sprinter took command right from the start to dash home first in 11.63 seconds.

For Wingfield this was her second gold medal in the 100 metres race in a GSSE after claiming the title in Iceland two years ago.

