Football corruption: Pembroke handed 10-point penalty, €5,000 fine, international suspension

The Malta Football Association has imposed a 10-point penalty, a fine of €5,000 and a five-year suspension from international competitions on division one club Pembroke Athleta FC after finding the club guilty of breaching regulations on bribery and betting in football matches.

Uchenna Anyanwu, the former Pembroke Athleta FC Team Manager, was banned for life from all football activities for bribery.

The decisions were taken by the MFA Board which adjudicates bribery and illegal betting claims.

Mr Anyanwu is facing criminal charges related to attempted bribery in two 2016-2017 Premier League matches – Pembroke Athleta FC vs Mosta FC, played on February 11, 2017, and Mosta FC vs Birkirkara FC, played on January 4, 2017.

In the case against Pembroke Athleta FC, the board noted that “although it did not result that the committee of Pembroke Athleta FC was involved in the alleged attempted bribery, the Rules and Regulations governing the Malta Football Association clearly state that whenever it results that a club official is involved, the club has to carry the responsibility”.

During the period when Anyanwu committed the alleged offences for which he has been banned for life, he occupied the role of Pembroke Athleta FC team manager.

When these allegations came to light, the Malta Football Association had immediately issued a provisional suspension against Mr Anyanwu, pending the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings against him which have now been concluded.

While taking into consideration the fact that Pembroke Athleta FC have already been relegated to a lower division on sporting merits, the Board concluded: “Under these circumstances, the Board feels that although they (Pembroke Athleta FC) should not be penalised by relegation to a further lower division, the Board decides to impose a fine of €5,000, the loss of (10 points during the following football season i.e. 2017-2018 and will be barred from participating in international competitions for five years.”

Both Pembroke Athleta FC and Mr Anyanwu have the right to appeal.