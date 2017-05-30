Farrugias take silver in Raffa doubles
Raffa bowlers Stefan Farrugia and David Farrugia claimed their first medal in the 2017 San Marino GSSE when they placed second in the doubles competition.
The Maltese duo enjoyed a perfect start to the tournament when recording identical back-to-back 12-5 wins over Montenegro and Liechtenstein.
However, their hopes of going on to win the overall winners were jolted by San Marino as the tournament hosts coasted to a 12-5 victory.
Stefan Farrugia and David Farrugia quickly recovered their poised as they whitewashed Luxembourg 12-0 to finish second in the five-team competition.
San Marino took golds with a perfect record while Liechtenstein settled for bronze.
