Advert
Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 14:57 by

Valhmor Camilleri, Serravalle

Farrugias take silver in Raffa doubles

David Farrugia (left) and Stefan Farrugia in San Marino.

David Farrugia (left) and Stefan Farrugia in San Marino.

Raffa bowlers Stefan Farrugia and David Farrugia claimed their first medal in the 2017 San Marino GSSE when they placed second in the doubles competition.

The Maltese duo enjoyed a perfect start to the tournament when recording identical back-to-back 12-5 wins over Montenegro and Liechtenstein.

However, their hopes of going on to win the overall winners were jolted by San Marino as the tournament hosts coasted to a 12-5 victory.

Stefan Farrugia and David Farrugia quickly recovered their poised as they whitewashed Luxembourg 12-0 to finish second in the five-team competition.

San Marino took golds with a perfect record while Liechtenstein settled for bronze.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Cyclists win Malta's first medals at...

  2. Outgoing Barca boss says nine trophies...

  3. Tiger Woods arrested for driving under...

  4. Roma clinch second spot with last-gasp...

  5. Watch: 'No regrets' for unlucky Alonso...

  6. Ibrahimovic’s agent not sure about Man....

  7. Football corruption: Pembroke handed...

  8. Huddersfield into Premier League after...

  9. Barcelona name Valverde as coach

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed