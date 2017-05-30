Cyclists win Malta's first medals at Small Nations Games
Cyclists gave Malta its first medals in the 2017 Small Nations Games after both the men's and women's selection achieved a podium position in the team competition.
Stephanie Alden, Marie Claire Aquilina and Michelle Vella Wood placed second overall in the women's team event at the games being held in San Marino.
On the other hand, Maurice Formosa, Etienne Bonello, James Mifsud and Alexander Pettett had to settle for the bronze medal in the men's category behind gold medallists San Marino and Andorra who placed second.
