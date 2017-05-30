Pace feeling no pressure on his return to the Games

Photo: Christine Borg

Frans Pace makes his return to GSSE competition this morning when he joins team-mate Brian Galea in the opening qualifying rounds of the trap competition at the Shooting Stand in San Marino.

It has been eight years since the veteran shooter had last competed in the Small Nations Games with his last appearance dating back to 2009 when he represented the country in Cyprus.

Pace enjoys a fine reputation in the GSSE circle, having won two silver medals and a bronze in a competition that is contested by some of the best contenders on the international scene.

The 55-year-old told Times of Malta that he is relishing the challenge and is approaching the Games with far less pressure than on previous occasions.

“This will be my first GSSE for a long time and I’m here with renewed enthusiasm,” Pace said.

“After my appointment as Malta Shooting Sport Federation treasurer five years ago, I decided to concentrate mainly on my administrative duties and personal life, also making way for new shooters coming up.

There’s no high expectations from my part, just give my 100 per cent

“But, I started practising the sport again two years ago, compiling some encouraging scores. I was convinced to register for the trap selection shoot and succeeded in claiming one of the two GSSE spots with Brian Galea getting the other.”

Pace will be approaching the Games with a different mindset.

“While in the past there was great pressure on me as I was the no.1 shooter in the discipline, this time I am trying to enjoy the experience more,” Pace said.

“There’s no high expectations from my part, just give my 100 per cent. If that is good enough for a medal okay but if not we’ll try again next time. But I can assure you that the hunger for success remains as strong as ever.”

Pace and Brian Galea have their work cut out today as they will be up against top-notch opponents.

“Looking at the list of entries you realise that the level of competition this time is higher than normal for GSSE shoots,” Pace contended.

“San Marino have two shooters with gold medal success in the World Cup and the ones representing Cyprus just missed out on a place in the final in the 2017 World Cup in Larnaca two months ago.

“Luxembourg and Monaco are also well-equipped in the trap shooting and we’ll be keen to make inroads as well so it’s going to be a very close competition here.”

Pace is the oldest competitor in the San Marino trap shoot but that’s not worrying the Maltese veteran.

“Our sport gives you an opportunity to stay competitive even for those of my age. Those in athletics, basketball or volleyball need to be more physically prepared but shooting is all about the mind and focus,” Pace said.

“One other plus for me is that I have past experience on my side and that could help me adapt to the pressure quicker and better than the others.

“The world body has introduced new rules in our sport and the competition has become a real battle of nerves. The final is now decided over 50 clays and can take up to an hour to be completed.

“But we’re all geared up and ready for the challenge, hoping our efforts will be enough to win one of us a high placing in the overall rankings.”