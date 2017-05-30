Advert
Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 06:18

St Agatha Tower viewing

Din l-Art Ħelwa volunteers are inviting the public to visit the St Agatha Tower (The Red Tower) in Mellieħa – one of the best vantage points in Malta – for the thrill of viewing the sun setting over the horizon. A guided tour of the tower and a complimentary glass of wine will be served for those attending. Budding photographers are urged to grasp this opportunity to take photos of the breathtaking views.

The event is taking place today and on Thursday at 7.30pm. The tour is against a donation.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Valletta Dominicans to mark titular feast

  2. Announcements

  3. Iljieli fit-Teatru

  4. Coming-of-age story

  5. Choreographic Lab

  6. St Agatha Tower viewing

  7. Baroque sacred arias

  8. Announcements

  9. Meeting artist Alex Attard

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed