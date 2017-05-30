St Agatha Tower viewing
Din l-Art Ħelwa volunteers are inviting the public to visit the St Agatha Tower (The Red Tower) in Mellieħa – one of the best vantage points in Malta – for the thrill of viewing the sun setting over the horizon. A guided tour of the tower and a complimentary glass of wine will be served for those attending. Budding photographers are urged to grasp this opportunity to take photos of the breathtaking views.
The event is taking place today and on Thursday at 7.30pm. The tour is against a donation.
