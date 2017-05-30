Meeting artist Alex Attard

15 Violinists

The 148th Art Discussion Group meeting will feature Alex Attard, an art photographer with a particular though not exclusive attraction for architecture.

The topic of his talk is ‘The Photograph – Understanding the Perceptual Process’. He will expound on spending time with the subject to understand better what it represents, how to arrive at a personal interpretation of it, how it helps the viewer to discover the beauty in the commonplace or ordinary and what is usually overlooked or ignored.

Through photography he will illustrate the following topics: photographs mediated through the camera; differentiating subject with content; how discovering a subject within a subject adds depth, and meanings conveyed through photography.

Among his works, Bird’s Nest Triptych is an interpretation of the Beijing Olympic Stadium. The subtle tonalities of light and shade, the silver greys, the geometric diagonal constructions turn modules or basic forms into art. Attard seems to agree that basic shapes are not beautiful relatively but absolutely.

In the Graffiti Triptych, he captures the moment as US President Donald Trump’s name appears among the handwriting on the wall, where past and present overlap.

The subject of 15 Violinists is transformed into an impressionist painting with pixels melting from solid into fluid and liquid matter. The romantic passion the image exudes turns into emotion and sentiment.

Attard’s innate sense of creativity and his very personal interpretation of his subjects have won him acclaim and numerous awards.

During today’s event, he will answer questions from the floor regarding his vision, concept, approach and technique.

The ADG meeting is being held today at St Mary’s Band Club, Qrendi (near parish church) at 7.30pm. For more information, visit www.adgmalta.webs.com.