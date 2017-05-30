Choreographic Lab
ŻfinMalta, the national dance company, is hosting a Choreographic Lab, a type of workshop which will give an opportunity to young and emerging choreographers to develop their work.
Each choreographer has a designated location at St James Cavalier and has been given a few days to work with a number of dancers, who will be rotating between spaces.
Any works crafted during the sessions will be part of an ongoing research process and thus will not be considered finished products but works in progress.
The choreographic research lab started yesterday and will continue until Friday at St James Cavalier from noon to 5.45pm.
