Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 06:11

Baroque sacred arias

Hannah Bonnici

Hannah Bonnici

The last lunchtime concert of the season features Hannah Bonnici (soprano) and Lawrence Darmanin (baritone), accompanied by pianist Julia Miller.

The concert starts with a sacred aria composed by Felix Mendelssohn – Draw Near, All Ye People... Lord God of Abraham, from Elijah, followed by two arias by G. F. Handel – Behold, I Tell You a Mystery... The Trumpet Shall Sound from Messiah and Oh Had I Jubal’s Lyre.

The programme continues with an aria by French composer Marc-Antoine Charpentier’s Te Deum and Joseph Haydn’s Now Heav’n from The Creation.

The soprano will also sing Ave Maria by Franz Schubert.

The concert is being held today at The Oratory of St Francis of Assisi church in Republic Street, Valletta, at 12.30pm. Tickets can be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert. For more information, call 7968 0952 or send an e-mail to: [email protected].

