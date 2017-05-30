Announcements

GILLARD. On May 28, WILLIAM WALTER (Bill) of London, UK, residing in Sliema, passed away peacefully aged 65. Loved and remembered by his wife Suzie, his son Dominic-Daniel and his wife Gosia, his step-daughter Lia Curtis and her husband Phil, his sister Barbara and her husband Bill, his brother in-law Robert Montgomery and his wife Barbara, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, June 1, at 1.30pm for the Holy Trinity Anglican church, Rudolph Street, Sliema, where a funeral service will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to The Malta Dementia Society, c/o Room 135, Pharmacy Building, University of Malta, Msida MSD2080, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

MELI. Cherished memories of our father EDWIN on the 20th anniversary of his death.

Today recalls a special memory

Of a loved one gone to rest

And those who think of him today

Are those who love him best.

The flowers we lay upon his grave

May wither and decay

But the love for him which lies beneath

Will never fade away.

His son, daughters and their families.

MONTAGUE. Please remember LAURA on her birthday, today and always. Louise, Douglas, Alexander, Stephen, Emily and family.

PORTELLI – CARMEN, née Busuttil. In loving memory of our beloved friend, today being the first anniversary of her passing.

Though absent you are always near,

Still loved, still missed, still very dear.

Forever in our hearts. Your friends Agnes, Sally, Mary Scarle, Mary Micallef, Hilda, Nicky, Josephine and Carmen.

PULLICINO – MARK. In loving memory of a dear nephew and cousin on the 12th anniversary of his death.

It isn’t what we write

It isn’t what we say

It’s how we feel deep inside

As we think of you today.

Missing you always, Betta, Gianni, Faye, Nick, Maisie, Louie.