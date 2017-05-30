Advert
Boy, 13, gets bottom stuck in 10ft basketball hoop

A bummer of a day for the young athlete

The boy had to be rescued from his predicament by firefighters. Photo: Shutterstock

Firefighters in the UK had to be called to rescue a boy whose bottom got stuck in a 10ft-high basketball hoop.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called at just before 8.45pm on Monday to a play area in Western Gailes Way, Hull.

The boy, said in local news reports to be 13, was rescued from the hoop unhurt, the service added.

