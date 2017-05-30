Advert
Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 10:07

Watch: Joseph Muscat press conference

Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Joseph Muscat is holding a press conference at the Mcast campus in Paola this morning. 

Follow events in real-time through the above video. 

Video not working? Try refreshing the page.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Car rams motorcycles and...

  2. Watch: ‘I now have the experience to...

  3. Watch: 'I will not let you down',...

  4. No 'Issa Daqshekk' for Tony Zarb as he...

  5. Draft FIAU report questioned Mizzi's...

  6. Cardona brothel case: court to decide on...

  7. Vitals hospitals memorandum signed...

  8. Watch: Busuttil condemns use of Down's...

  9. Air Malta workers offered very generous...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed