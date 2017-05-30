Watch: Do voters know which party promised what?
We put Valletta pedestrians to the test
Over the past weeks, the electorate has been bombarded by a stream of political promises but how much are voters really taking in?
We asked a number of people in Valletta about some specific proposals and were pleasantly surprised by the level of awareness.
However, one thing was also interesting: where the same or similar proposals were being promised by more than one party, people tend to associate them only with the party they support, overlooking what the opposing party or parties are saying.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.