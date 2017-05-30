Advert
Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 15:00 by

Vanessa Macdonald

Watch: Do voters know which party promised what?

We put Valletta pedestrians to the test

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Over the past weeks, the electorate has been bombarded by a stream of political promises but how much are voters really taking in?

We asked a number of people in Valletta about some specific proposals and were pleasantly surprised by the level of awareness.

However, one thing was also interesting: where the same or similar proposals were being promised by more than one party, people tend to associate them only with the party they support, overlooking what the opposing party or parties are saying.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Car rams motorcycles and...

  2. Watch: ‘I now have the experience to...

  3. Watch: 'I will not let you down',...

  4. No 'Issa Daqshekk' for Tony Zarb as he...

  5. Draft FIAU report questioned Mizzi's...

  6. Cardona brothel case: court to decide on...

  7. Muscat will have to quit 'when' Schembri...

  8. Air Malta workers offered very generous...

  9. Watch: Schembri offered to resign when...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed