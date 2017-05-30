Watch: Do voters know which party promised what?

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Over the past weeks, the electorate has been bombarded by a stream of political promises but how much are voters really taking in?

We asked a number of people in Valletta about some specific proposals and were pleasantly surprised by the level of awareness.

However, one thing was also interesting: where the same or similar proposals were being promised by more than one party, people tend to associate them only with the party they support, overlooking what the opposing party or parties are saying.