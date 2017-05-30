Valletta ferry services switch to summer schedule
Ferries to Sliema and the Three Cities to run for longer as of Thursday
Valletta ferry services will keep running for longer into the night as of this coming Thursday as the company switches to its summer season schedule.
As of 1 June, the last ferry from Valletta to Sliema will leave at 00.45am while the last ferry from Valletta to the Three Cities will depart at midnight.
The last ferry from Sliema to Valletta will depart at 00.15am, with the last ferry from the Three Cities to Valletta departing at 11.30pm.
Summer operating hours will continue until October 31.
