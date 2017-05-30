Advert
Two men jailed for theft

Stole cash from petrol stations and damaged property

Two men were jailed today after they admitted to 10 thefts from petrol stations.

The police said the men, aged 31 and 42, were from Valletta and Cospicua, respectively.

They were charged with stealing cash from several stations, including at Żebbuġ, Attard, Qormi, Gżira and Ta’ Xbiex, between January and May. They were also charged with causing thousands’ worth of damage to the properties.

The 31-year-old was also charged with stealing car registration plates, driving a car with the plates of another vehicle and breaching the conditions of a previous release.

Both were charged with being relapsers.

The 31-year-old was sent to jail for 54 months, the 42-year-old for 18 months.

Inspector Roderick Agius prosecuted.

