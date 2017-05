Two children aged 12 and three were hospitalised this morning after being hit by a car while crossing Vjal Kottoner, Fgura.

A woman who was with them was not injured.

The police said the accident happened shortly before 9am.

The children were hit by a Renault Megane being driven by a 46-year-old woman from Fgura.

The 12-year-old, a girl, suffered grievous injuries while the three-year-old boy suffering slight injuries.