Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta says that the number of people investigated for sharing photos and sex videos of Maltese people without their consent has doubled.

The newspaper also reports that very generous offers are being made to Air Malta workers as part of an early retirement scheme.

Malta Today says leaked FIAU reports show how Dubai companies target clients of Panama companies.

l-orizzont claims hotelier Winston J Zahra came out with his support to the PN after the Planning Authority turned down his application for development on ODZ in Baħrija.

The Malta Independent says its content editor yesterday handed Magistrate Aaron Bugeja unpublished evidence. The magistrate is heading the Egrant inquiry.

In-Nazzjon quotes Simon Busuttil saying the people will choose the future of their country on Saturday.