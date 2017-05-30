Advert
Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 07:52

'Ridiculous situation' averted as police win right to participate in auction

Former criminals had been allowed to buy firearms and policemen were not

Policemen have won the right to participate in a police auction of items ranging from weapons to cars, the Police Association said.

The right was confirmed by the Civil Court after a two-year legal battle which had seen an auction of some 129 vehicles and 800 weapons put off. 

The planned auction had included a wide variety of weapons once used by the police or seized from criminals.

The association said the decision to ban the police from the auction had been taken at the time of then Police Commissioner Michael Cassar following a narrow interpretation of police law.  

"That decision meant that there was a ridiculous situation where a former criminal could buy back a weapon he had used in a crime, while a policeman trained on the use of firearms could not," the association said.

READ: Criminals can buy weapons at auction, policemen cannot - Association

READ: Court halts auction of police weapons, vehicles

