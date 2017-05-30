PN charters Gozo Channel ferry for mass meeting

Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The Nationalist Party is chartering a Gozo Channel ferry from Grand Harbour to Gozo this evening, to take its supporters to and from the mass meeting in Victoria at 6.30pm.

Gozo Channel had been criticised when it chartered a ferry to the Labour Party for its May 1 mass meeting, as the public holiday had meant higher demand than usual. The absence of one of the three ferries had resulted in long queues and numerous complaints on social media.

Questioned about this, Gozo Channel chairman Joe Cordina had said that the ferry was available for charter to anyone who was willing to pay for it. He had also told Times of Malta that the Labour supporters transported on the chartered ferry would otherwise still have clogged up the queues at Mġarr, and added that this also took 800 people off the road from Ċirkewwa, thereby reducing the traffic.

