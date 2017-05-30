Advert
Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 09:38

Muscat will have to quit 'when' Schembri is taken to court - PN leader

'Joseph Muscat isn’t just my boss - he is my best friend'

Joseph Muscat would have to resign when his chief of staff was taken to court, Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil said this morning. 

Comments made by Keith Schembri in an e-mail reaction to an editorial in The Sunday Times showed how he and the prime minister worked hand in glove, the PN leader said.

Speaking in Gozo this morning, Dr Busuttil observed that in an e-mail Mr Schembri wrote: "Joseph Muscat isn’t just my boss, He is my best friend. I have offered him my resignation on several occasions. He has always urged me to stay."

The people could, therefore, imagine the situation Malta would find itself when magistrates currently holding inquiries ordered criminal proceedings against Mr Schembri for kickbacks and money laundering.

Dr Busuttil said he was making his claims based on the evidence he presetned in court.  

Since the prime minister and Mr Schembri worked as one, Malta would face instability and a constitutional crisis, Dr Busuttil said. 

In his e-mail, Mr Schembri wrote:

"Joseph Muscat isn’t just my boss - he is my best friend. And I have offered him my resignation on several occasions – not because I am guilty of what our opponents say, but because I do not want to be a distraction from the incredible job he is doing. He has always urged me to stay, that what we are doing for the country is important."

