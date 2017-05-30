Host family tax should be reversed - Chamber

The tourism tax introduced by government last year for host families should be reversed, the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry said today.

Once the bed tax on tourists was introduced in the form of an eco-contribution, the chamber noted the "counterproductive nature" of the tax with regards to the accommodation services provided by host families.

The chamber argued that the tax discouraged families from hosting English language students.

According to the National Statistics Office, 76,730 foreign students attended English language courses in Malta last year, an increase of 1.6 per cent over 2015.

The chamber also said that the limited focus of the MTA Enforcement Unit was undermining the “significant marketing carried out by the authority”, adding that the unit should be restructured to “effectively investigate all reports and enforce as required”.