Horsing around... on the Mrieħel by-pass

A picture of a horse being pulled by a man riding in an open van on the Mrieħel bypass manifests the couldn't-care-less-attitude on Malta's streets.

The photo shows a couple perilously riding at the back of a van with an open door pulling the horse by a rope.

Witnesses said the only consolation was that the vehicle was being driven on the inner lane.

The picture was taken on the busy road around 6.20pm.