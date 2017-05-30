Horsing around... on the Mrieħel by-pass
A picture of a horse being pulled by a man riding in an open van on the Mrieħel bypass manifests the couldn't-care-less-attitude on Malta's streets.
The photo shows a couple perilously riding at the back of a van with an open door pulling the horse by a rope.
Witnesses said the only consolation was that the vehicle was being driven on the inner lane.
The picture was taken on the busy road around 6.20pm.
