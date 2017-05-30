Advert
Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 15:41

Fifteen schoolchildren slightly injured in Burmarrad accident

No major injuries reported following 2.30pm crash

Fifteen schoolchildren and their bus driver were injured this afternoon after their Ford Transit van was involved in a traffic accident in Burmarrad this afternoon.

The accident happened at around 2.30pm on Burmarrad's main road, police said. 

The children, aged between 9 and 11, attend Santa Monica school in Birkirkara.

Sources said their injuries were not serious, with many being treated for shock, but all were taken to Mater Dei Hospital as a precautionary measure. 

Police said parts of Triq Burmarrad have been temporarily closed following the incident. No information about the other vehicle involved in the crash was available at the time of writing. 

