Fifteen schoolchildren slightly injured in Burmarrad accident

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Fifteen schoolchildren and their bus driver were injured this afternoon after their Ford Transit van was involved in a traffic accident in Burmarrad this afternoon.

The accident happened at around 2.30pm on Burmarrad's main road, police said.

16 casualties (15 students and driver) on the way to Mater Dei following school bus accident in Burmarrad - no major injuries reported. — Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) May 30, 2017

The children, aged between 9 and 11, attend Santa Monica school in Birkirkara.

Sources said their injuries were not serious, with many being treated for shock, but all were taken to Mater Dei Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Police said parts of Triq Burmarrad have been temporarily closed following the incident. No information about the other vehicle involved in the crash was available at the time of writing.