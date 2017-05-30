Busy Bee properties up for sale

A court today ordered the sale by auction of Busy Bee properties in Msida as it went ahead and established the properties' value following disagreement between the owners.

Busy Bee, as the owner of four-fifths of the properties, had asked the court to order the sale. The other fifth belongs to six members of another family.

Busy Bee argued that it wanted to buy the fifth of the properties which did not belong to it but the amounts requested by the family were exaggerated and no agreement was reached.

The court-appointed architect valued property on the Ta' Xbiex Seafront at €220,000, adjacent property at 2, Triq Antonio Bosio at €80,000 and at 2a, Triq Antonio Bosio at €40,000.

In her judgment, Judge Anna Felice said the sale should be carried out within the court building and each party involved would have the right to request outsiders to submit offers through an advert in a local newspaper up to six days within the day left for the sale.

The day of the sale will be fixed by the court registrar. Busy Bee is planning to move its manufacturing side to Mrieħel.

Lawyer Jonathan Thompson, who represented the Busy Bee, said that the seafront property was not the popular coffee shop but another property further down the road. Operations at the confectionary and shop shall continue as normal.