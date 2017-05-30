Counterfeit cigarettes seized as Customs shatters yearly record
Annual record broken with seven months still to go
Hauls of 10.5 million counterfeit cigarettes, 5,580 sports shoes and 180 polo shirts have helped the Customs Department break its annual record of counterfeit hauls in just the first five months of the year.
In a statement, it said that Malta's efforts were noted by the Global Anti-Counterfeiting Group and Malta was nominated for the National Body of the Year Award to be held in Paris next month.
