123 applications received to resurface rural roads

Photo: Shutterstock

The government has received applications for the resurfacing of 123 rural roads using EU funds and will now have to assess which of them will be accepted.

Applications opened last February when €10 million became available through the Rural Development Programme 2014-2020.

Transport Malta applied for 37 roads, which would cost €12 million, of which €9.6 million would be eligible for the funding.

Eighteen local councils applied for 86 other roads, which between them would cost €6.7 million.

Parliamentary Secretary for EU Affairs Ian Borg said the managing authority would now assess the applications.