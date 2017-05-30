Why choose Malta

The Nationalist electoral programme is full of innovative proposals resulting from extensive consultation with representatives of civil society and different sectors. Shortly, the people will have the unique opportunity to ensure that the hallmark of Malta’s next government will be honesty.

Every day, this country is seeing substantially increasing support for the genuine commitment of the PN, the people’s party within the Forza Nazzjonali, including Marlene Farrugia and Godfrey Farrugia, who are a fine example of what it means to have the courage of one’s conviction when it comes to the love of one’s country.

Other examples include public figures like author and former Labour councillor, Mark Sammut who publicly states he will be voting for Simon Busuttil because of his determination to implement a policy where the human being comes before the economy and, therefore, where patients come before profits.

Michael Briguglio and Winston Zahra, among others, felt the responsibility to speak up for honesty and against the serious and damaging consequences of corruption.

Choosing Malta means redirecting millions of euros wasted on corruption to sources that would benefit all.

Choosing Malta means entrusting Busuttil with the task of restoring the country’s reputation when presiding over the European Council for the last couple of weeks and to be prime minister – utterly legitimately – even when Valletta will be the European Capital of Culture in 2018.

Let us – responsibly – be part of this crucially-needed change for a new start and make it happen with the help of God and the belief that truth will prevail.

Let us use our vote to conserve the social and physical environment of this beautiful gem in the middle of the Mediterranean when led by an honest, clean and dynamic prime minister at the service of the people.

We owe it to ourselves, to our children and, last but not least, to our dear country.