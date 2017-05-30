Who was let down?

I wish to thank Simon Busuttil for deciding that the first PN billboard should feature Joseph Muscat and the words “He let us all down”.

Who are the people Busuttil believes were let down by Muscat? The taxpayers, who have seen their income tax bill drastically reduced?

Those on a low pension, who have seen a rise in decades twice, already?

LGBTI people, who are enjoying rights undreamed of up to four years ago?

Thousands of mothers who enjoy free childcare?

Thousands of students who have seen their stipends rise for the first time since Muscat became Prime Minster with repeaters also receiving stipends?

People with disability who now enjoy employment and many other rights?

The 20,000 people who were living in poverty in 2012 and are now no longer in poverty – 39,000 in 2012 down to 19,000 in 2016?

Tens of thousands of workers who work in the tourism sector, hotels, restaurants, owners of apartments etc.?

Thousands who work in the construction industry?

The many thousands who work in the financial services, the gaming industry and real estate sectors?

The many thousands of property owners who have seen the value of their property rise substantially?

The countless thousands of people who are entitled to free medicine and who no longer find their medicine to be out-of-stock?

The thousands who no longer have to wait years to have an operation or MRI etc. nor wait for endless hours or days on a stretcher in a corridor at Mater Dei Hospital?

All Maltese and Gozitan families and businesses who have had their utility bills cut by an average of 25 per cent? Car owners who have received a refund of the VAT the former PN government had stolen from them when they had bought their vehicle? The Maltese people, especially those of Marsaxlokk, Birżebbuġa and the surrounding areas, who can now breathe much cleaner air with the elimination of heavy fuel oil?

Thus, I expect all these people – and many more – to give their reply to Busuttil’s first billboard on Saturday.