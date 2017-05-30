Unfit to beprime minister

Joseph Muscat has, of late, been replying to questions by the Times of Malta as to why the various reports compiled by the FIAU and other similar agencies were not being made public by a retort that he will publish them when this newspaper publishes the Adrian Hillman inquiry report. This shows the shallowness of Muscat and how unfit he is to occupy the office of prime minister.

The Hillman inquiry report involves private parties and it is fit and proper that it is at the discretion of both private parties whether to make it public.

On the other hand, the various reports the media have been asking Muscat to make public involve public entities and, as such, belong to the public and not to Muscat.

By his replies, Muscat is showing all he makes no distinction between what is public and what is private and considers it right to treat anything that belongs to the public as being his.

It is behaviour more akin to third-world countries ruled by corrupt and despotic rulers.

It is conduct that clearly shows how unfit Muscat is to serve as prime minister of a democratic and, to boot, an EU country that also happens to hold the presidency.