To prosecute or not

It is the duty of the Attorney General, together with the Police Commissioner, to proceed on allegations regarding the Prime Minister’s staff et al, especially when there is proof enough that the crimes were committed. If I, a man in the street, know of a crime about to be committed by John Citizen or one that has happened in the past, I am bound both morally and legally to collaborate by informing the police.

If not, I would be considered an accomplice with the criminals and could be charged with having neglected to assist the police in solving the crime.