To prosecute or not
It is the duty of the Attorney General, together with the Police Commissioner, to proceed on allegations regarding the Prime Minister’s staff et al, especially when there is proof enough that the crimes were committed. If I, a man in the street, know of a crime about to be committed by John Citizen or one that has happened in the past, I am bound both morally and legally to collaborate by informing the police.
If not, I would be considered an accomplice with the criminals and could be charged with having neglected to assist the police in solving the crime.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.