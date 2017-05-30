Photo: Jonathan Borg

What a pity Maltese politics is dominated by party leaders! Unfortunately, this also holds true for the newly-formed Democratic Party (PD), which has already been dubbed as Marlene Farrugia’s party, although with the entry of her partner, Godfrey, into the picture, the limelight has been shared. Despite their genuine intentions, because of their political past, Marlene and Godfrey have been accused of being turncoats, traitors, opportunists and other labels. Having got to know the other PD candidates, it is such a pity they are not given enough attention. They are a group of people who have the people’s and country’s interest at heart, before their personal interest.

Monique Agius, Timothy Alden, Malcolm Bezzina, Duncan Bonnici, Lee Bugeja Bartolo, Anthony Buttigieg, Shirley Cauchi, Catherine Farrugia and Charles Polidano are genuine people that embody clearly the idea behind the formation of PD: a break from the two-party stronghold on local politics by giving it back to the people through politicians of integrity. A true breath of fresh air.

I can vouch that all PD candidates share this ideal and their interest is not career-oriented but to really bring about the change we need.

While it is true that without Marlene Farrugia the PD would never have seen the light of day, it is such a shame that the real core of the party, the other candidates, are ignored. They are people who had the courage to come out of their comfort zone and take the plunge into the polluted sea of Maltese politics with the hope of cleaning it up.