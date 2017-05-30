I refer to the news item titled ‘Magistrate chosen for Schembri, Tonna inquiry’ (May 10).

The following was stated: “Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras will lead an inquiry into claims that the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri, received kickbacks from the sale of passports (from Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna). The magisterial inquiry will look into the findings of the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit, which found Mr Schembri may have used a bogus loan for payments from Mr Tonna through a Pilatus Bank account. Both deny the claim.”

In a brief statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister, Schembri said he had “absolute confidence” in the judiciary, would cooperate fully with the inquiry and “looks forward to having the opportunity to reveal the whole truth”.

In view of the above, one can ask Schembri why did he not “grasp the opportunity to reveal the whole truth” when he was repeatedly summoned to appear before the Pana Committee chaired by Ana Gomes and Werner Langen.

Is he taking the Maltese people for a ride?