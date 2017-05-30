Advert
Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 06:27 by

Ian Grech, Marsascala

Due credit

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Photo: Jonathan Borg

The Sant’ Antnin plant fire is thankfully extinguished. While everyone was trading insults and accusatory remarks, everyone forgot to thank the most important individuals in all the story: the Civil Protection Department firemen. A great, big, appreciative thanks to all of them. I am glad it all worked out without loss of life or injury and I am sure it is because of their professionalism.

