Sporting briefs

Palmieri: Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will undergo surgery today, reports said yesterday. Palmieri suffered the injury during Roma’s last league match of the season against Genoa on Sunday. Emerson had just received his first call-up for the Italian national team. He is expected to return to full fitness back in autumn.

N. Ireland: Northern Ireland have called up Southend’s Adam Thompson and Accrington’s Shay McCartan for the coming international fixtures against New Zealand and Azerbaijan. Thompson’s last appearance came in 2011 before Michael O’Neill’s appointment as manager, while McCartan could make his debut amid the striker shortage brought by the absence of Conor Washington and Jamie Ward.

Alaves: Argentine coach Mauricio Pellegrino said yesterday he is leaving Spanish club Alaves after one year in charge. In his solitary season in the dugout the former Alaves defender lead the Basque club to their first King’s Cup final and a ninth-place finish in their first campaign back in La Liga for a decade.

Ter Stegen: Germany international goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has extended his contract with Barcelona until 2022, the club announced yesterday. Ter Stegen, 25, has claimed the number one jersey at Barcelona since signing from Borussia Moenchengladbach for 12 million euros in 2014, seeing off competition from Chilean Claudio Bravo and Dutchman Jasper Cillessen.

Serie B: Promotion play-off semi-final, 2nd leg – Frosinone vs Carpi 0-1 (Carpi win 1-0 on aggregate).

Bundesliga: Promotion/Relegation play-off final, 2nd leg – Eintracht Braunschweig vs Wolfsburg 0-1 (Wolfsburg win 2-0 on aggregate).