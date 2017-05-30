Milan have ‘Plan B’ if Donnarumma leaves

Milan chief executive Marco Fassone admits the club will enact a “Plan B” if they are unable to keep hold of in-demand teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 18-year-old has already made over 70 Serie A appearances for Milan and won the first of his three Italy caps against France last September.

His performances have reportedly attracted interest from Italian champions Juventus, La Liga winners Real Madrid and English giants Manchester United.

Fassone is keen for the young stopper to agree a new deal at San Siro but says Milan will find a way to fill the void if he departs.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “There is hope we will keep him, but we are not only dealing with matters of the heart but with contract issues.

“When we met him and his agent (Mino Raiola) we confirmed our desire to keep him and his eyes betrayed his desire to stay with us. We are expecting a short answer.

“Our intention is not to sell him, but if that happened we are thinking about a Plan B.”

Despite a disappointing campaign which saw the Rossoneri finish sixth, Fassone insists head coach Vincenzo Montella will remain in charge next season.

“He will be our boss next year and he will have to blend experienced players who know how to win with young talents,” Fassone added.

Montella believes Donnarumma, who is yet to commit himself to the team beyond next summer, is a key component in his squad.

“He’s a young lad in love with Milan, you can see it,” Montella told reporters.

“After that are there other situations. He’s already an important player for Milan.”