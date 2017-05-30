Luxol draw first blood in final play-offs

Valletta player Dani Aguilera Puerto (centre) goes down under the challenge of Dejan Bizjak,of Luxol. Photo: Wally Galea

Valletta 2

Luxol 5

Pitched in a direct clash with Valletta, defending champions Luxol produced a very determined display to overcome the Citizens 5-2 and claim the opening point in the best-of-three Gatorade Futsal Elite play-off final.

It was a typical encounter between these two heavyweights in the local futsal scene with the St Andrews side showing nerves of steel to keep Valletta at bay.

The atmosphere was in full swing when the two teams walked on to the pitch for kick-off with the Valletta fans unfurling three giant flags that covered their entire section at the western part of the Corradino Pavillion.

Luxol also had their backing from the stands as both sets of fans gave their all to support their team.

Prior to kick-off a one-minute silence was observed in tribute to Xavier Saliba’s father and Rodrigo’s grandmother who both passed away last week.

The game was off to a storming start as Luxol took the lead early in the match with Giancarlo Sammut unleashing a stunning shot that gave Neil Cuschieri, the Valletta goalkeeper, no chance.

Spurred on by their auspicious start, Luxol continued to show the better ideas with their players bossing every part of the court.

That Sammut goal rattled Valletta at first but they soon hit back on the counter. Milijic, leaving a Luxol player behind him, released Raphinha who was ready to strike but instead it was Frane Despotovic who put the ball into his own net for the two teams to draw level.

When the game resumed after the break, Valletta tried to show greater intent but instead it was Luxol who punished the Lilywhites with well-taken goals.

First, Despotovic surprised the keeper with a curling shot and minutes later it was Andy Mangion who struck home a first-timer after meeting a Bizjak corner to make the score 3-1.

Valletta tried to produce a reaction but they found themselves struggling to break down their opponents’ resistance.

Luxol then took advantage of a defensive error inside the City area to make it 4-1, Dejan Bizjak’s grounder beating Cuschieri after a fine solo move.

Luxol’s optimism rose when Mark Zammit received an inviting pass before rifling the ball into the net sparking joyous celebrations among the Luxol fans who were over the moon with their team’s performance.

Valletta found the time to score a consolation goal through league top scorer Raphinha who slotted in from Saliba’s centre to make the scoreline look slightly more respectable for the champions ahead of next Friday’s second play-off.