Football news

Brazilian keeper Ederson admits he has “probably” played his last match for Benfica amid reports linking him with a move to Manchester City.

The 23-year-old, who won a Portuguese league and cup double this season, is reportedly in talks to join former Monaco winger Bernardo Silva in completing a summer switch to City, who are rebuilding after finishing third in the Premier League.

When asked about City’s interest – cited in the Manchester Evening News and by national newspapers – the keeper said: “I still do not know, but this was probably my last match with Benfica.”

Pep Guardiola is looking for alternative options between the sticks after deciding to let Willy Caballero leave at the end of his contract.

Players forced to remove shirts

Angry Levski Sofia fans unhappy at a 3-0 defeat at bitter city rivals CSKA on Sunday vaulted over a barrier and attacked their side’s players, forcing some of them to take off their team shirts and brutally pushing captain Veselin Minev.

The ugly scenes occurred on the running track behind one of the goals at the Vasil Levski national stadium as Levski players approached a stand to salute fans after the loss in the Eternal Derby, as matches between the two most popular clubs in Bulgaria are known.

French midfielder Mehdi Bourabia resisted the hostile fans and refused to take off his shirt as Aleksandar Aleksandrov narrowly escaped being attacked by a supporter who rushed on to the track with a stick.

Troyes reach Ligue 1

Troyes held Lorient to a 0-0 draw in the second leg of their relegation play-off to win 2-1 on aggregate and earn promotion to Ligue 1, sending their opponents down to the second division.

Troyes held a 2-1 advantage from last week’s home leg thanks to 40-year-old Benjamin Nivet’s 90th-minute winner and that was enough to secure an immediate return to the French top flight after demotion last season.

Lorient tried to fight their way back into the tie. Their failure to do so meant they were relegated after 11 seasons in Ligue 1.

Four killed in stadium stampede

At least four people died and dozens were injured in a stampede when hundreds of fans tried to break past barricades to get into a national soccer final match in the Honduran capital on Sunday, according to emergency services officials.

Four adults died and more than a dozen were injured, including children, said Miguel Osorio, a spokesman for the university hospital where victims were taken.

Firefighter corps said 25 people were injured in the stampede just before the start of the match at the national stadium between Motagua and Honduras Progreso.

Almeyda’s Chivas claim title

Chivas beat Tigres 2-1 at home on Sunday to win the Clausura Championship and lift their first Mexican league title since 2006.

Chivas, who are coached by Argentine Matias Almeyda but exclusively field Mexican players, won the tie 4-3 on aggregate after the teams drew 2-2 at Tigres’ home in Monterrey last week.

Alan Pulido put the home side ahead when he volleyed home from eight yards out before Juan Vazquez doubled their lead with a deflected shot from outside with 20 minutes left.

Ismael Sosa got one back for Tigres with two minutes left but the home side held on to celebrate their 12th league title.

Barca duo not ready for Korea

South Korea have lacked attacking flair and struggled to break teams down in 2018 World Cup qualifying but coach Uli Stielike says it is too soon to bring exciting Barcelona youngsters Lee Seung-woo and Paik Seung-ho into the full national side.

Lee and Paik, who have come through the Catalan club’s famous La Masia academy, have impressed at the ongoing Under-20 World Cup in South Korea.

Stielike said senior football was an entirely different game.

“Those two players have done really well,” the German said.

“But it’s too soon to bring U-20 players into the national side.”