Advert
Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 09:47

Greece dismisses report Greece may not repay its debt

The Finance Ministry building in Athens, Greece. Photo: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

The Finance Ministry building in Athens, Greece. Photo: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos today dismissed reports in Germany's Bild newspaper that the country could default on July debt repayments.

"Bild has distorted what I said yesterday. I never said that Greece would not repay debt in July. There is no such issue," he told Reuters.

"What I did say is that the disbursement was not an issue, because all sides agreed that we have kept to our commitments. But the Greek government feels that a disbursement without clarity on debt is not enough to turn the Greek economy around," he said.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Taking nothing for Grant-ed

  2. Unilever - Shares still have further upside

  3. Commission adopts new rules to block tax...

  4. MSE Share Index climbs to over 2-week high

  5. Dealing with those undefinable cyber risks

  6. EU needs simple capital rules for...

  7. Bosch under suspicion in Daimler...

  8. Shipping movements

  9. Italy lags sluggish European shares as...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed