Greece dismisses report Greece may not repay its debt
Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos today dismissed reports in Germany's Bild newspaper that the country could default on July debt repayments.
"Bild has distorted what I said yesterday. I never said that Greece would not repay debt in July. There is no such issue," he told Reuters.
"What I did say is that the disbursement was not an issue, because all sides agreed that we have kept to our commitments. But the Greek government feels that a disbursement without clarity on debt is not enough to turn the Greek economy around," he said.
