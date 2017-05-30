Money market report for the week ending May 26
ECB monetary operations
On May 22, the European Central Bank announced its weekly main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on May 23 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €15.92 billion, €1.94 billion higher than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On May 24, the ECB conducted a six-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.04 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 1.40 per cent.
Domestic Treasury bill market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day bills for settlement value May 25, maturing on August 24.
Bids of €37 million were submitted, with the Treasury accepting €5 million. Since €30 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €25 million, to stand at €209 million.
The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.321 per cent, down by a 0.2 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on May 18, representing a bid price of €100.0812 per €100 nominal.
During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on August 31, and November 30, respectively.
