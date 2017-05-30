Advert
Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 22:56

Destiny earns the Respect... but fails to make it through

Malta's own Destiny Chukunyere wowed again on Britain's got Talent this evening with another Aretha Franklin rendition but her performance was not enough to see her through to the finals.

Having made it through to the semi-finals when she belted out Think, getting the seal of approval by all four judges including the notoriously difficult to please Simon Cowell, this evening she gave a spine-tingling rendition of the song Respect.

Following her performance, judge Amanda Holden told Destiny "you were born to do this".

Simon Cowell, however, said he would have preferred to see a bit more variety.

