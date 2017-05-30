Watch: Occupy Barcelona (ARTE)
Citizens fight to take their lives back into their own hands
Spain has the highest number of evictions and yet the highest number of empty apartments. This suffering is one of the consequences of the economic crisis.
Nine years ago, the Spanish real estate market collapsed and the effects persist to this day. But some people have had enough. Some people are getting angry. They are getting ready to occupy.
