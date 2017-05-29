Macron meets Russia's Putin near Paris, promising tough talks

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting at the Chateau de Versailles. Photo : Alexander Zemlianicheno/Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron met Russia's Vladimir Putin near Paris today, promising some frank talking with the Kremlin leader after an election campaign in which his team accused Russian media of trying to interfere.

Macron, who took office two weeks ago, said dialogue with Russia was vital in tackling a number of international disputes. Nevertheless, relations have been beset by mistrust, with Paris and Moscow backing opposing sides in the Syrian civil war and at odds over the Ukraine conflict.

Fresh from talks with his Western counterparts at a Nato meeting in Brussels and a G7 summit in Sicily, Macron was hosting the Russian president at the sumptuous 17th century palace of Versailles outside Paris.

Amid the baroque splendour, Macron will use an exhibition on Russian Tsar Peter the Great at the former royal palace to try to get Franco-Russian relations off to a new start.

The 39-year-old French leader and Putin exchanged a cordial, businesslike handshake and smiles when the latter stepped from his limousine for a red carpet welcome, with Macron appearing to say "welcome" to him in French.

"It's indispensable to talk to Russia because there are a number of international subjects that will not be resolved without a tough dialogue with them," Macron told reporters at the end of the G7 summit on Saturday, where the Western leaders agreed to consider new measures against Moscow if the situation in Ukraine did not improve.

Relations between Paris and Moscow were increasingly strained under former President Francois Hollande. Putin, 64, cancelled his last planned visit in October after Hollande accused Russia of war crimes in Syria and refused to roll out the red carpet for him.

Then during the French election campaign the Macron camp alleged Russian hacking and disinformation efforts, at one point refusing accreditation to the Russian state-funded Sputnik and RT news outlets which it said were spreading Russian propaganda and fake news.

Two days before the May 7 election runoff, Macron's team said thousands of hacked campaign e-mails had been put online in a leak that one New York-based analyst said could have come from a group tied to Russian military intelligence.

Moscow and RT itself rejected allegations of meddling in the election.

Nonetheless, Russia's ambassador to Paris, Alexander Orlov said today that he expected this first meeting between the two men to be full of "smiles" and marking the beginning of "a very good and long relationship".

Orlov, speaking on Europe 1 radio, said he believed that Macron was "much more flexible" on the Syrian question, though he did not say why he thought this. Putin would certainly invite Macron to pay a visit to Moscow, he said.

The Versailles exhibition commemorates a visit to France 300 years ago by Peter the Great, known for his European tastes.