Ruy Blas d’Ariane and Sos Amor top semis

Yesterday’s 24th meeting of the season was made up of 11 races, all for trotters.

The two most important events on the card were semi-finals from the Prix De Vincennes Championship for French trotters registered in the Premier Class.

These races were held on a short distance of 2,140m. Twelve horses made it to the final.

In the first semi-final, early leader Unrefundable (Anton Cassar) was reeled in midway through the straight for home by Sos Amor (Charles Camilleri) which secured its third win in a row ahead of September (Cliferty Calleja).

Unrefundable had to settle for third place with Uhal Berven (Rodney Gatt) and Tip Top Nelliere (Michael Ellul) also progressing to the final.

Ruy Blas d’Ariane (Rodney Gatt) led all the way in the other semi-final. This 12-year-old trotter cruised to its first win of the season without difficulty, almost a length ahead of runner-up Rififi Nonantais (Noel Baldacchino). Uvario (Charles Debono) was third followed by Tonnerre De Retz (Clint Vassallo), Royal De Vaiges (David Ellul) and Uccello Jet (Mario Fenech) in that order.

Seven of the other races yesterday were also semi-finals from various championships also reserved for French trotters.

In the first Prix d’Enghien semi-final for Gold Class, favourite Spirit Des Logos (Carmelo Agius) stormed ahead as the horses turned in for their final straight.

Agius’s trotter went on to gain its second win of the year, well clear of Topo De Bassiere (Carmelo Farrugia) and Uther Paradise (Julian Farrugia).

Turnover (Frenċu Cassar), Tornado De Talonay (Clint Vassallo) and Rickshow (Mario Fenech) also made it to the final.

A keen tussle developed between four trotters near the end of the second Gold Class race. At the post, it was Tempo Boy (Clint Vassallo) which registered its second consecutive win.

Quetzal De Brix (Noel Baldacchino) was second ahead of Unit Price (Paul Galea) and Simons Rose (Jen Phil Vassallo). Supreme De Corday (Julian Farrugia) and Quattro d’Ar (Michael Ellul) were the other horses to qualify.

Yesterday's winners

Race 1. Bronze. Dist – Querby Du Gite (Anthony Bartolo) – 1.17.1”

Race 2. Bronze. Vinci Du Vautour (Herman McKay) – 1.17.4”

Race 3. Silver. Tsar Nay (Clive Gerada) – 1.15.4”

Race 4. Bronze. Quite A Man (Mark Bonnici) - NTR

Race 5. Silver. Quipson (Rodney Gatt) -1.16”

Race 6. Bronze. Sydney Cobba (Clint Vassallo) – 1.18.5”

Race 7. Gold. Spirit Des Logos (Carmelo Agius) – 1.15.3”

Race 8. Premier. Sos Amor (Charles Camilleri) – 1.15.2”

Race 9. Gold. Tempo Boy (Clint Vassallo) – 1.15.7”

Race 10. Premier. Ruy Blas d’Ariane (Rodney Gatt) – 1.15”

Race 11. Silver. Unica Des Chaliers (Noel Baldacchino) – 1.15.4”